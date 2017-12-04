Foreigner to tour US with Whitesnake & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Foreigner have announced a 2018 summer tour of the US.

The Juke Box Heroes Tour will encompass 29 shows and will kick off at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on June 15 and wrap up with a set at Irvine’s Five Point Amphitheater on August 1.

The band will be joined on the road by special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am local time on December 8 (Friday) via Live Nation.

Foreigner founding member and guitarist Mick Jones says: “I’m excited to join forces with my fellow UK countrymen, David Coverdale and Jason Bonham, for what’s sure to be a rockin’ summer tour in the States.”

Whitesnake vocalist David Coverdale adds: “We are truly excited and looking forward to playing in 2018 with our friends, Foreigner and Jason Bonham, on their North American tour.”

Bonham opened for Foreigner on their 40th Anniversary Tour and he says it was a “very special” experience.

He continues: “When Mick asked if I’d do it again in 2018, I said yes without hesitation. I’m excited that Whitesnake will be filling out the middle slot this time as I’ve known David since I was 14 years old. It’s going to be a WHOLE LOTTA FUN!”

In addition, Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen has shared a video of himself spreading some festive cheer – with some help from his neighbours. It can be found below, along with a list of all Foreigner’s Juke Box Heroes tour dates.

Jun 15: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jun 16: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jun 20: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 03: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion , NC

Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC

Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 18: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory , TX

Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 25: West Valley City Usana Amphitheater, UT

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 31: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA

