Foreigner to reunite with former members for one-off show

Foreigner will be joined by their former members for a special show in South Dakota in August, it's been confirmed.
The current lineup featuring Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Thom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein and Chris Frazier will be joined at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 4 by Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills.
While the five former members made surprise appearances with Foreigner during the band’s 40th anniversary tour, this is the first time that a ticketed reunion has been announced.
The show will see the musicians celebrate their 1978 album Double Vision.
Guitarist Mick Jones says: “It’s been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years. It always brings back special memories.
“But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we’ll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4 with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they’ll come on down to Sturgis and join us!”
Earlier this year, Foreigner released a live album with The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and are currently on tour with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.
Find a full list of shows below.
Foreigner 2018 tour dates
Jun 22: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY - BUY TICKETS
Jun 23: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jun 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jun 27: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 29: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA - BUY TICKETS
Jun 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ - BUY TICKETS
Jul 03: Raleigh Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 04: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 06: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN - BUY TICKETS
Jul 07: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 08: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC - BUY TICKETS
Jul 10: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH - BUY TICKETS
Jul 11: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL - BUY TICKETS
Jul 13: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN - BUY TICKETS
Jul 15: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI - BUY TICKETS
Jul 17: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 18: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 20: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX - BUY TICKETS
Jul 21: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX - BUY TICKETS
Jul 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO - BUY TICKETS
Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 28: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA - BUY TICKETS
Jul 31: Chula VistaMattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA - BUY TICKETS
Aug 01: Irvine Five Point Amphitheater, CA - BUY TICKETS
Aug 04: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD - BUY TICKETS