Foreigner to reunite with former members for one-off show

Foreigner will be joined by their former members for a special show in South Dakota in August, it's been confirmed.

The current lineup featuring Mick Jones, Kelly Hansen, Thom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein and Chris Frazier will be joined at The Sturgis Buffalo Chip on August 4 by Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills.

While the five former members made surprise appearances with Foreigner during the band’s 40th anniversary tour, this is the first time that a ticketed reunion has been announced.

The show will see the musicians celebrate their 1978 album Double Vision.

Guitarist Mick Jones says: “It’s been incredible to have Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick join us for some surprise appearances throughout the past few years. It always brings back special memories.

“But now, for the first time, we are letting our fans know we’ll be making history together at The Buffalo Chip on August 4 with a Foreigner reunion concert, and we hope they’ll come on down to Sturgis and join us!”

Earlier this year, Foreigner released a live album with The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra and are currently on tour with Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Find a full list of shows below.

Foreigner 2018 tour dates