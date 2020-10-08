For $100, Alice Cooper will read you a spooky Halloween story

Shock rock godfather Alice Cooper is hosting a one-time-only spooktacular Halloween story hour online on October 21.

The Coop will join fans and families for a (mildly) terrifying tale featuring “spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants”, according to hosts Airbnb.

Ten families (children age 6+) will have the opportunity to participate, with tickets costing $100 each. Tickets go on sale on October 14.

"Love a good scare?” says Cooper. “Me too. With Halloween all but cancelled, we'll have to take our penchant for terror to the scariest place I know — the Internet. Join me for a spooky story session to celebrate the season. We'll read about spiders and spirits, goblins and ghosts and monsters and mutants — all of my favorite things, really. And we'll do it in full costume. It’ll be a scary good time. (And suitable for children ages 6+ with an appetite for fright.)”

“Let’s suit up and make this a spooky story time to remember.”

All proceeds for Alice Cooper's Online Experience will go to North Star Ranch, a medical specialty camp that provides life-changing camp experiences for children with significant health challenges and their families, all at no charge.

Cooper released a new song, Don’t Give Up, in May as a “spontaneous reaction to the challenges facing us all right now.”

“It’s a song about what we’ve all been going through right now and about keeping our heads up and fighting back together.”

Cooper previously called on fans to share either a photo or a video of them holding up signs with messages of unity using lyrics from the track. More than 20,000 responded, and Cooper hand-picked his favourites to be included in the final promo.