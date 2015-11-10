Foos Grohl ensnared by rogue stage curtain

Foo Fighters’ recent show in Amsterdam was temporarily disrupted when frontman Dave Grohl became ensnared in a falling stage curtain.

The band opened their set in the Netherlands with Everlong – but as the track kicked in and the screen fell, it landed on top of the singer. It left him and the custom-made throne he’s been using because of his broken leg trapped under cover.

Grohl continued to play and sing but was forced to call a halt to proceedings while the curtain was slowly removed.

He said to the crowd: “Sometimes it’s the fucked up things that make you remember the show for the rest of your life.” The band then started the track from scratch.

The group recently kept their promise to play in Cesena, Italy after 1000 fans staged a mass performance of Learn To Fly to temp the band to their town.

The Foos are currently teasing fans with a countdown clock on their website, which is due to reach zero on November 23.