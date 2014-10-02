Foos films coming to UK TV

The Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways documentary series will be broadcast on BBC Four starting on October 26, the corporation have confirmed.

Each of its eight episodes concentrates on the making of one track on the band’s album of the same name, which is launched worldwide on November 10. Different songs were recorded in different cities: Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC.

A spokesman says: “BBC Four is renowned for its music programming and I am delighted we have acquired this innovative series that takes viewers into the very roots of popular music, in an epic nationwide odyssey.”

Meanwhile, a second attempt to stage a crowdfunded Foos gig in the UK has topped its £150,000 target in just over two days.

Fans hope to bring the band to Cornwall after a Brighton campaign also generated £150,000 in pledges. Organisers of the latest scheme say: “If we can show the Foo Fighters how much Cornwall wants them, they will come. We do not know the date or venue for this gig at this stage. The Foo Fighter’s management are aware of this campaign and if (when!) it is successful we will begin negotiations for a date in their schedule.”

The Cornwall campaign has secured over £172,000 with 53 days left to pledge.