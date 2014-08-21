Foo Fighters Unveil Sonic Highways Trailer

Foo Fighters have unveiled the full length trailer for their upcoming HBO series Sonic Highways, a companion piece to their eighth studio album which shares the same title.

Dave Grohl calls Sonic Highways “a love letter to the history of American music” and the three and a half minute trailer shows the Foo Fighters at work in recording studios in eight American cities (Austin, Chicago, LA, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, Seattle and Washington DC) alongside short interview clips with influential US musicians such as Pharrell Williams, Dolly Parton, Ian MacKaye, Steve Albini, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt and more. The trailer also shows Grohl in conversation with US president Barack Obama, who states that American music is about “people rejecting what is already there to create something entirely new.”

The first episode of Sonic Highways is due to air on HBO in the States on October 17. UK transmission plans have not yet been revealed. The Sonic Highways album is set for worldwide release on November 10.

The album tracklist is:

Something From Nothing The Feast And The Famine Congregation What Did I Do?/God As My Witness Outside In The Clear Subterranean I Am A River

Speaking about Sonic Highways, Grohl says: “This album is instantly recognisable as a Foo Fighters record, but there’s something deeper and more musical to it. I think these cities and these people influenced us to stretch out and explore new territory without losing our sound.”