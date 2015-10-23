Foos confirm viral video show

The Foo Fighters have kept their promise to 1000 fans in Italy who performed Learn To Fly in a field together.

A video of the stunt went viral in July, with nearly 20 million views in its first week of release, and over 25 million views so far.

Fabio Zaffagnini, a musician based in Cesena, spent a year turning the idea into reality. His bid to have the Foos play in his home town has worked out – they’ll appear on November 3.

Mainman Dave Grohl says: “I’ll never forget the day my phone was flooded with text from friends, saying, ‘Have you seen this?’ Assuming it was just another cat getting stuck in a paper bag video, I didn’t bite at first.

“To see so many people put so much time, effort and love into making music moved me to tears. It’s hard to put into words how humble that made me feel – it is without doubt one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.”

The Cesena show is part of a run of European dates in support of the Foos’ eighth album Sonic Highways.