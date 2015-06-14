Foos UK shows in doubt after Grohl stage fall

The Foo Fighters’ remaining European shows are in doubt after the band were forced to cancel two of the seven as a result of Dave Grohl’s stage fall on Friday.

He broke his leg in the accident in Gothenburg – then delivered a full set from a seat, while medical staff looked after his strapped-up injury.

But after receiving further treatment after the show, the Foos called off their appearance at Pinkpop in the Netherlands tonight (Sunday) and at St Gallen, Switzerland on Monday.

A statement says: “Dave took a nasty spill during the second song of the set. While the full extent of his injuries are still being determined, it was confirmed at a post-show hospital visit that he sustained at least one fracture.”

The situation means two shows in London plus appearances in Edinburgh, Belgium and at the Glastonbury festival could all be cancelled, depending on doctors’ advice.

A Wembley spokesman says: “We are aware of the incident involving Dave Grohl and are in contact with the event organisers, who at this stage have no further information. As soon as we have news from the artiste this will be made public.”

Foo Fighters planned European appearances

Jun 14: Pinkpop, Netherlands – cancelled

Jun 15: St Gallen AGF Arena, Switzerland – cancelled

Jun 19: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 23: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Jun 25: Werchter Festival Park, Belgium

Jun 26: Glastonbury, UK