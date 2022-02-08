Foo Fighters to play “conceptual” VR gig following Super Bowl LVI

Foo Fighters are to host a special “immersive 180-degree VR concert” on Meta - aka The Platform Formerly Known As Facebook - after the conclusion of this weekend’s Super Bowl game between Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. And Foo’s mainman Dave Grohl says that his band’s set will include one song which the Los Angeles-based sextet have never played live.



“Foo Fighters love a challenge,” says Grohl, “from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries, we’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek [director of Nine Inch Nails’ video for Closer and Johnny Cash’s award-winning video for NIN cover Hurt] on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

The Super Bowl, the annual championship play-off game to decide the winner of the National Football League, is scheduled to begin at 11:30pm UK time on Sunday, February 13, meaning that, for UK viewers, the Foo Fighters’ VR show will take place at some point in the early hours of February 14, given that the game can last for up to four hours.



Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are booked to play the game’s prestigious Half-Time Show.

In other Foo’s news, the band’s comedy-horror film Studio 666 will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on February 25, via Sony Pictures.

The film sees Grohl and his bandmates tussle with supernatural forces inside an Encino, California mansion – the same mansion where Foo Fighters recorded their tenth studio album, Medicine At Midnight - later discovering that the peculiar happenings are linked to the house’s former residents, the band Dream Window. The dark forces unleashed subsequently threaten both the completion of the album and the Foo Fighters’ lives.

Speaking about the film last year, Dave Grohl told MOJO magazine, "There's no other band stupid enough to do this. It's absolutely insane."