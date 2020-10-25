Foo Fighters to headline Joe Biden benefit concert tonight (October 25)

While other rock stars shy away from declaring their political affiliations, often fearful of the possible implications for future revenue streams, Dave Grohl has been consistent and unabashed in his support for the Democratic Party, throwing his weight behind the presidential campaigns of John Kerry and Barack Obama in modern times.

Given that Grohl has previously declared himself “ashamed” of “massive jerk” Donald Trump in recent years, it’s perhaps not the biggest surprise to see his Foo Fighters step up in support of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats across America, by headlining a ‘I Will Vote’ fundraising event being held online tonight (October 25).

John Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Cher and Pink are also lined up to feature in the livestream event, which takes place 8PM ET.

The bad news for Foo Fighters outside America is that, due to the nature of the fundraiser, only US citizens or lawfully admitted permanent resident (i.e. green card holders) will be permitted to donate to the Biden Victory Fund benefit, and ‘admittance’ to the concert stream is only granted to those making a donation.

“Music has the power to change the world. So does voting,” Foo Fighters tweeted ahead of the gig.

Full information about the fundraiser is available on the ActBlue website.

Other performers include Jennifer Hudson and Black Eyed Peas, Andra Day, Jermaine Dupri, Ben Platt, Ne-Yo, Aloe Blacc, A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Macy Gray, Darren Criss and more. George Lopez and political analyst Ana Navarro will host the event, with Joe and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also scheduled to appear.

In further Foo’s news, Grohl’s band have dug deep into their archives to share a new EP, Live On the Radio 1996, streaming exclusively via Amazon. The EP features the (then) quartet performing acoustic versions of four early tracks, recorded for the nationally-syndicated US radio show Rockline.

The EP includes For All The Cows, from the band’s self-titled 1995 debut album, Up In Arms, which would emerge in electrified form on the quartet’s second album, The Colour And The Shape in 1997, How I Miss You, originally released as a B-side on the I’ll Stick Around single, and a never-before-released version of Wattershed, where Dave Grohl opts to changes the lyrics to relate a story about a trip to Canada, sung in the style of the B-52s frontman Fred Schneider, which became known to fans as ‘Water Fred’