Listen to stripped-back early Foo Fighters tracks on new EP Live On The Radio 1996

Foo Fighters have dug deep into their archives to share a new EP, Live On the Radio 1996, streaming exclusively via Amazon. The EP features the (then) quartet performing acoustic versions of four early tracks, recorded for the nationally-syndicated US radio show Rockline.

The EP includes For All The Cows, from the band’s self-titled 1995 debut album, Up In Arms, which would emerge in electrified form on the quartet’s second album, The Colour And The Shape in 1997, How I Miss You, originally released as a B-side on the I’ll Stick Around single, and a never-before-released version of Wattershed, where Dave Grohl opts to changes the lyrics to relate a story about a trip to Canada, sung in the style of the B-52s frontman Fred Schneider, which became known to fans as ‘Water Fred’

Foo Fighters previewed a new studio album to UK music journalists back in March, but the album, the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold, has yet to receive an official release date.

The band recently performed a five song acoustic set in LA for the Save Our Stages fest, and will participate, alongside the likes of Beck, Flaming Lips and Chris Stapleton, in another livestream benefit on October 23 to mark Tom Petty’s 70th birthday. Tom Petty’s 70th Birthday Bash will stream live on TomPetty.com, with Eddie Vedder, Keifer Sutherland, Lenny Kravitz and Rick Rubin among those paying tribute to the late, great US singer-songwriter.