Foo Fighters are lining up “soon to be announced” UK live dates

Foo Fighters are lining up "soon-to-be-announced" UK shows.

Dave Grohl's band, who recently released Rescued as the first single from their forthcoming But Here We Are album, are set to return to action in two week's time, with a show at Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire. This will be the LA-based group's first 'proper' show since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. As yet, the group have not confirmed who will play drums at future gigs.



Foo Fighters have now flagged up "forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced” UK live dates on their website: a pre-sale code will be available to those pre-ordering the forthcoming But Here We Are on any format.



But Here We Are, will arrive on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. It's being described as “the first chapter of the band’s new life”, “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything [the band] endured over the last year” and “a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family”.

UK dates coming!! https://t.co/ov0TyUQE0x pic.twitter.com/NWez6jUvJwMay 11, 2023 See more

Speculation as to who might replace Hawkins in the band has recently settled upon The Darkness' Rufus Taylor, son of Queen legend Roger Taylor, a close friend of Hawkins.



Asked about the possibility of his son becoming the new Foos drummer, Roger Taylor told BBC Radio 2: "Well, Rufus is phenomenal. He’s turned into this scary, great drummer with The Darkness... He’s just annoyingly powerful and he’s become very, very good. I can’t say any more!"

Foo Fighters tour dates 2023:

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 28: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ