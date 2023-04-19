Foos Fighters confirm new album But Here We Are coming this June - listen to emotional new single Rescued now

Foo Fighters have returned with their first piece of new music since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The song, title Rescued, makes for an immediately affecting and emotional listen, channelling the warm energy and cathartic feel of the band's early material while offering some painfully candid lyrics from Dave Grohl.
"It came in a flash," he sings rawly. "It came out of nowhere. It happened so fast. And then it was over."
The song comes accompanied by the news that the Foo Fighters' eleventh studio album, But Here We Are, will arrive on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. It follows the band's most recent album, Medicine At Midnight, which was released in 2021.
Listen to Rescued below, and check out the tracklist for But Here We Are just below that. You can read the full lyrics for Rescued further down. Foo Fighters return to the stage next month, with dates across Europe, the US and South America planned through the year. At present, there is no confirmation on who played drums on the new album or who will be replacing Hawkins longterm in the band.
Foo Fighters But Here We Are tracklist
Rescued
Under You
Hearing Voices
But Here We Are
The Glass
Nothing At All
Show Me How
Beyond Me
The Teacher
Rest
Foo Fighters Rescued lyrics
It came in a flash
It came out of nowhere
It happened so fast
And then it was over
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
Is this happening now?
Are you feeling what I’m feeling?
This is happening now.
We’re all free to some degree
To dance under the lights
I’m just waiting to be rescued
Bring me back to life
Kings and queens and in-betweens
We all deserve the right
I’m just waiting to be rescued
I’m just waiting to be rescued
We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight
I fell in a trap
My heart’s getting colder
It’s coming on fast
It’s over my shoulder
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
Is this happening now?
Are you feeling what I’m feeling?
This is happening now.
We’re all free to some degree
To dance under the lights
I’m just waiting to be rescued
Bring me back to life
Kings and queens and in-betweens
We all deserve the right
I’m just waiting to be rescued
I’m just waiting to be rescued
We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight
To be rescued tonight
Rescue me tonight