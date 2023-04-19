Foos Fighters confirm new album But Here We Are coming this June - listen to emotional new single Rescued now

Foo Fighters have returned with their first piece of new music since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The song, title Rescued, makes for an immediately affecting and emotional listen, channelling the warm energy and cathartic feel of the band's early material while offering some painfully candid lyrics from Dave Grohl.

"It came in a flash," he sings rawly. "It came out of nowhere. It happened so fast. And then it was over."

The song comes accompanied by the news that the Foo Fighters' eleventh studio album, But Here We Are, will arrive on June 2 via Roswell Records/Columbia Records. It follows the band's most recent album, Medicine At Midnight, which was released in 2021.

Listen to Rescued below, and check out the tracklist for But Here We Are just below that. You can read the full lyrics for Rescued further down. Foo Fighters return to the stage next month, with dates across Europe, the US and South America planned through the year. At present, there is no confirmation on who played drums on the new album or who will be replacing Hawkins longterm in the band.

Foo Fighters But Here We Are tracklist

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

Foo Fighters Rescued lyrics

It came in a flash

It came out of nowhere

It happened so fast

And then it was over

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now.

We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

I fell in a trap

My heart’s getting colder

It’s coming on fast

It’s over my shoulder

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Is this happening now?

Are you feeling what I’m feeling?

This is happening now.

We’re all free to some degree

To dance under the lights

I’m just waiting to be rescued

Bring me back to life

Kings and queens and in-betweens

We all deserve the right

I’m just waiting to be rescued

I’m just waiting to be rescued

We’re all just waiting to be rescued tonight

To be rescued tonight

Rescue me tonight