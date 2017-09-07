Trending

Foo Fighters release stadium-friendly new track The Line

By News  

Foo Fighters have released The Line, the third track to be plundered from the band's new album Concrete And Gold

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have released another song from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold, the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways.

The Line, an uplifting chunk of melodic rock with guitars that chime in traditional stadium-filling fashion, is the third track to be released from the album, following earlier videos for The Sky Is A Neighborhood and Run.

The album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who has previously worked with the likes of Adele, Sia and Pink. The choice was made after Dave Grohl first heard Again and Again by Kurstin’s band The Bird & The Bee. “It blew my mind,” says the frontman. It was so much more sophisticated than anything I’d ever heard and I became obsessed.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Foo Fighters play London’s O2 Arena on September 19 in an event celebrating the venue’s 10th birthday (full tour dates below). Concrete And Gold can be pre-ordered now.

Concrete And Gold Tracklist

  1. T-Shirt
  2. Run
  3. Make It Right
  4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
  5. La Dee Da
  6. Dirty Water
  7. Arrows
  8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
  9. Sunday Rain
  10. The Line
  11. Concrete and Gold

Tour Dates

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 7:00PMLollapaloozaBerlin, Germany
Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 3:30AMCal Jam '17San Bernardino, United States
Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 8:00PMThe AnthemWashington, United States
Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 7:00PMRichmond ColiseumRichmond, United States
Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:00PMGreensboro ColiseumGreensboro, United States
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 7:00PMColonial Life ArenaColumbia, United States
Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:00PMThompson-Boling ArenaKnoxville, United States
Friday, October 20, 2017 at 7:00PMUS Bank ArenaCincinnati, United States
Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 7:00PMRupp ArenaLexington, United States
Monday, October 23, 2017 at 7:00PMBridgestone ArenaNashville, United States
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:00PMFedex ForumMemphis, United States
Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8:00PMThe BJCCBirmingham, United States
Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PMVoodoo Festival (Oct 27-29)New Orleans, United States
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PMKohl CenterMadison, United States
Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:30PMState Farm CenterChampaign, United States
Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:30PMWells Fargo ArenaDes Moines, United States
Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:30PMDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux Falls, United States
Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:30PMINTRUST Bank ArenaWichita, United States
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00PMBOK CenterTulsa, United States
Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00PMCorona CapitalIztacalco, Mexico
Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PMSave Mart CenterFresno, United States
Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7:30PMGolden 1 CenterSacramento, United States
Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:30PMSpokane ArenaSpokane, United States
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:30PMMatthew Knight ArenaEugene, United States
Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 7:30PMFord Idaho CenterNampa, United States
Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:30PMRimrock Auto Arena at MetraParkBillings, United States
Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 7:30PMCasper Events CenterCasper, United States
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00PMVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake City, United States