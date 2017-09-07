Foo Fighters release stadium-friendly new track The Line

Foo Fighters have released another song from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold, the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways.
The Line, an uplifting chunk of melodic rock with guitars that chime in traditional stadium-filling fashion, is the third track to be released from the album, following earlier videos for The Sky Is A Neighborhood and Run.
The album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who has previously worked with the likes of Adele, Sia and Pink. The choice was made after Dave Grohl first heard Again and Again by Kurstin’s band The Bird & The Bee. “It blew my mind,” says the frontman. It was so much more sophisticated than anything I’d ever heard and I became obsessed.
“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”
Foo Fighters play London’s O2 Arena on September 19 in an event celebrating the venue’s 10th birthday (full tour dates below). Concrete And Gold can be pre-ordered now.
Concrete And Gold Tracklist
- T-Shirt
- Run
- Make It Right
- The Sky Is A Neighborhood
- La Dee Da
- Dirty Water
- Arrows
- Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
- Sunday Rain
- The Line
- Concrete and Gold
Tour Dates
|Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Lollapalooza
|Berlin, Germany
|Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 3:30AM
|Cal Jam '17
|San Bernardino, United States
|Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The Anthem
|Washington, United States
|Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Richmond Coliseum
|Richmond, United States
|Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Greensboro, United States
|Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Colonial Life Arena
|Columbia, United States
|Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Knoxville, United States
|Friday, October 20, 2017 at 7:00PM
|US Bank Arena
|Cincinnati, United States
|Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Rupp Arena
|Lexington, United States
|Monday, October 23, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, United States
|Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Fedex Forum
|Memphis, United States
|Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 8:00PM
|The BJCC
|Birmingham, United States
|Friday, October 27, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Voodoo Festival (Oct 27-29)
|New Orleans, United States
|Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Kohl Center
|Madison, United States
|Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 7:30PM
|State Farm Center
|Champaign, United States
|Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines, United States
|Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Monday, November 13, 2017 at 7:30PM
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Wichita, United States
|Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00PM
|BOK Center
|Tulsa, United States
|Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2:00PM
|Corona Capital
|Iztacalco, Mexico
|Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Save Mart Center
|Fresno, United States
|Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento, United States
|Monday, December 4, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Spokane Arena
|Spokane, United States
|Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Matthew Knight Arena
|Eugene, United States
|Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Ford Idaho Center
|Nampa, United States
|Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
|Billings, United States
|Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 7:30PM
|Casper Events Center
|Casper, United States
|Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 7:00PM
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City, United States