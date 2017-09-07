Foo Fighters release stadium-friendly new track The Line

Foo Fighters have released another song from their upcoming album Concrete And Gold, the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways.

The Line, an uplifting chunk of melodic rock with guitars that chime in traditional stadium-filling fashion, is the third track to be released from the album, following earlier videos for The Sky Is A Neighborhood and Run.

The album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who has previously worked with the likes of Adele, Sia and Pink. The choice was made after Dave Grohl first heard Again and Again by Kurstin’s band The Bird & The Bee. “It blew my mind,” says the frontman. It was so much more sophisticated than anything I’d ever heard and I became obsessed.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

Foo Fighters play London’s O2 Arena on September 19 in an event celebrating the venue’s 10th birthday (full tour dates below). Concrete And Gold can be pre-ordered now.

Concrete And Gold Tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete and Gold

Tour Dates