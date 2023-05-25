Foo Fighters release shimmering new dream pop single Show Me How, featuring vocals from Dave Grohl's daughter Violet

Foo Fighters have released the atmospheric new single, Show Me How, lifted from their forthcoming album But Here We Are, due out on June 2 Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Show Me How is the third single to arrive from the upcoming project, following on from Rescued and Under You, and features guest vocals from Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The track itself shimmers with dream-pop-style vocal melodies, serene guitars and moving lyrics about learning to navigate life without the guidance of someone who has recently passed: 'Where are you now? Who will show me how?...You need not say anything to me, I hear you loud and clear...I'll take care of everything from now on'.

Peaceful and resolute, it sees the father and daughter duo try to come to terms with their grief after losing two loved ones in 2022; Grohl's mother Virginia and longtime Foos drummer and friend, Taylor Hawkins.



Accompanying the track is a visualiser directed by Tim Kellner, which displays fog-heavy landscapes of dark woodlands and crashing ocean waves.

Listen to the track below:

Yesterday (May 24) the Foos played their first headline show since Taylor Hawkins' passing. The show took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH, and saw the rockers serve up live premieres of four songs from their upcoming But Here We Are album.

Replacing Hawkins behind the kit was Josh Freese, who was announced as the band's new touring drummer earlier this week.