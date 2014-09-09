Foo Fighters detail secret UK shows

The Foo Fighters have confirmed the first of three UK club shows they’ve been hinting about will take place in Brighton tomorrow night.

Dave Grohl and co headline the Invictus Games in London’s Millennium Park on Sunday. But over the weekend they began suggesting that additional performances would take place.

Tickets went on sale at 4pm today for the first of the shows, at Brighton’s Concorde 2 venue. Tickets were available at gigsandtours.com priced at £27.50, but sold out within minutes.

Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 8pm prompt. Further details on the two additional shows are expected to follow shortly.

Once the first show sold out, the band tweeted: “Brighton, see you guys tomorrow…2 more to come, UK…keep your eyes & ears open.”

The Foos are poised to release eighth album Sonic Highways on November 10. A full UK tour is expected in due course.