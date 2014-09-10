Foo Fighters name second UK club gig venue

Foo Fighters have given fans a heads up that their second of three UK club dates this week will be in London.

The band confirmed yesterday that they will play Brighton’s Concorde 2 venue tonight (Wednesday) under the name The Holy Shits.

And Dave Grohl and co have since sent an email to fans who pre-ordered upcoming new album Sonic Highways giving them access to a link to order free tickets for Thursday night’s show at House Of Vans in London.

Those tickets were snapped up in minutes, but a limited number will be available to the public this afternoon. The Foos said today via Twitter: “You guys ready? Tix available at 4pm. Check here for link. Online only, no box office.”

The earlier email to fans read: “Hope you don’t mind, I got your email address because you pre-ordered Sonic Highways direct from the band. As a thanks for that, we wanted to offer you first dibs on tickets for an upcoming secret show in London.

“This is a free show. We opened up a select number of tickets just for you guys to claim before they are made available to the public. If the tickets on this link run out by the time you click, don’t worry – there will be more available to the public later this week.”

Details of a third date before the band’s appearance at Sunday’s closing ceremony of the Invictus Games will follow in due course.