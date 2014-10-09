Foo Fighters drop another Sonic hint

The Foo Fighters have revealed a few seconds of their track The Feast & The Famine in a trailer for their upcoming TV series.

Sonic Highways, tied into their album of the same name, follows the band as they record eight tracks in eight different US cities.

The trailer showcases just some of the big names interviewed on the shows, to be broadcast on BBC Four in the UK starting on October 26, while the album follows on November 10.

Frontman Dave Grohl – who just appeared in the BBC’s Impossible Orchestra version of Beach Boys classic God Only Knows – says of Sonic Highways: “This is a musical map of America. It’s a chronicle of our journey to unravel our musical identity.”