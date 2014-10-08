Grohl, May in BBC music campaign

Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl and Queen guitarist Brian May are among 27 artists united as the Impossible Orchestra to promote the BBC Music service.

The corporation brought big names together for a cover of the Beach Boys’ 1966 track God Only Knows, led by mainman Brian Wilson and also featuring Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Jools Holland and Chrissie Hynde.

Wilson says: “God Only Knows is a very special song, an extremely spiritual song and one of the best I’ve ever written. All the artists did such a beautiful job. I can’t thank them enough.”

The track will be released as a charity single for the BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon. The Foos’ documentary series Sonic Highways – tied in with their album of the same name – launches on BBC Four on October 26. Queen tour the UK with Adam Lambert in January.