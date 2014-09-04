Foo Fighters crowdfunded gig date revealed

Foo Fighters have confirmed they will play a crowdfunded gig following a successful campaign by fans.

Dave Grohl and co will perform in Richmond, Virginia, USA, for the first time in 16 years after 1400 people pledged to pay $50 each for a ticket to the show, which will be held at the town’s National Theater on September 17.

The band tweeted: “How’s Sept 17th @TheNationalRVA sound? Let’s do it. If you pledged, check your email for details.”

Foos fan Andrew Goldin launched the Crowdhoster campaign in March and it reached its $70,000 target soon after. The deal was that everyone who pledged $50 would only be charged if the show went ahead.

Foo Fighters will release their new album Sonic Highways on November 10.