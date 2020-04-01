Foo Fighters announce rescheduled Van Tour dates

Foo Fighters have rescheduled their Van Tour, which was originally due to take place across North America throughout April and May.

All 11 dates have now been rescheduled and will take place in October and December this year, kicking off at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton on October 1 and wrapping up at the Talking Stick resort Arena in Phoenix on December 5.

Find a full list of dates below.

Announcing the tour postponement, Dave Grohl said: “Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

“Well, playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.

“We fuckin’ love you guys, so let’s do this right an rain check shit. The album is done and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. No go wash your hands.”

Grohl recently launched an Instagram series titled Dave’s True Stories where the vocalist, guitarist and drummer is sharing some of the “more ridiculous moments”

Foo Fighters Van Tour: Rescheduled 2020 dates

Oct 01: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Oct 03: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH

Oct 05: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Oct 07: Grand rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Oct 09: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Oct 13: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Oct 15: Green Bay Resch Complex, WI

Oct 17: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS

Dec 01: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Dec 03: Albuquerque Santa Ana Star Center, NM

Dec 05: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ