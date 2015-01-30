Dream Theater & Saxon join Ramblin' Man line-up

Dream Theater, Saxon, Blue Oyster Cult, FM and Not Hot Ashes have been added to the Ramblin’ Man Fair line-up. Created by The Rock Collective and sponsored by Team Rock, the event will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent on July 25-26.

“We are excited about playing Ramblin’ Man,” says Saxon’s Biff Byford. “It will be the last show of the 35th anniversary tour, so make sure you bring your denim and leather.”

Ramblin’ Man Fair will also be the scene of Dream Theater’s only UK performance of 2015.

They join headliners Scorpions, Gregg Allman, Camel and Marillion – all festival exclusives – along with Ian Anderson, Pendragon, Riverside, The Pineapple Thief, Messenger, Shooter Jennings, Hayseed Dixie, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Aaron Keylock. More acts will be announced at 9am on Monday.

Tickets are on sale now and every purchase comes complete with six months’ free membership of TeamRock+ which offers access to complete current issues of Prog, Classic Rock and Metal Hammer, along with 30 years’ of archive material. Early Bird general admissions costs £99 (plus £9.99 booking fee) while Early Bird VIP access is £180 (plus £15 booking fee). Membership of the Ramblin’ Man Fair Founders Club is also available, including two years of VIP tickets plus additional exclusive online content, merchandise and more.

Find out more at the Ramblin’ Man Fair website or Facebook page.