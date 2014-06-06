FM, Dare & Starz confirmed for HRH AOR 3

Residential festival HRH AOR has announced the first ten bands to join 2015's bill.

The event’s third instalment will be headlined by the UK pairing of FM and Dare. Joining the brit brigade will be Swedish rockers The Poodles (famed for the great Metal Will Stand Tall) and New Jersey Rockers, Starz, whose 1970s songs have been cited as an influence by the likes of Motley Crue.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIAS9mygJi8)

Other bands who confirmed today include VEGA, Eclipse, Casablanca, Crazy Lixx, Psycho Kiss & Tainted Nation.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MucyQyCTzWU)

Previous acts at HRH AOR have included UFP, Skid Row, Kip Winger, H.E.A.T, Romeos Daughter and Tesla.

_HRH AOR 3 will take place on 12-15 March 2015 at the usual high quality residential site in Pwllheli, North Wales. Tickets are on sale now. _

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33_0rgK3CfM)