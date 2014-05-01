Flynn raves over ‘epic’ Machine Head work

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn says the band’s upcoming album is “epic in the everything department.”

And he’s hailed his bandmates for raising their game as recording sessions move towards completion.

Describing them as “the Lawsuit Kings” in a light-hearted reference to their legal battle with sacked bassist Adam Duce, Flynn says: “It takes a while to complete, but fuck, does it sound crushing when it’s done!

“Phil Demmel has re-envisioned his lead style and it’s really cool to hear him challenge himself like this. It’s less all-out shredding and more perfect note choice.

“We’ve talked about how cool it is that you can ‘hum’ Kirk Hammett’s leads – that they’re so memorable they become part of the melody. Phil has been really inspired by that. You guys will be stoked.”

Of new bassist Jared MacEachern he says: “He’s been laying down some serious playing plus singing some killer high vocal harmonies.”

And Flynn says of his own achievements: “I just watched a documentary of A Night At The Opera by Queen – and while I’d never put myself in Freddie Mercury’s league, there have definitely been times where I’ve drawn a parallel to the epicness involved to make this album what it needs to be.

“The A Night At The Opera of metal? Well, that’s a fucking stretch. We’re just a metal band at the end of the day – but we’re on to something here.”

Machine Head’s eighth album is expected to be released towards the end of the year via Nuclear Blast.