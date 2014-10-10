Flying Colors premiere A Place In Your World

Flying Colors have premiered the video for their track A Place In Your World with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the prog supergroup’s latest album Second Nature – the follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut – on sale now via Mascot Label Group.

Neal Morse, Steve Morse, Mike Portnoy, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson play their only UK show of the year at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on October 13.

Drummer Portnoy recently said: “The first album was very much a blind date. This time there was an existing chemistry – we not only had the prior experiences of making the debut album, but also the 2012 tour as well. Direction was never discussed; we just did what we do.”

The band previously premiered their video for Mask Machine with TeamRock.

Tracklist 1. Open Your Eyes 2. Mask Machine 3. Bombs Away 4. The Fury Of My Love 5. A Place In Your World 6. Lost Without You 7. One Love Forever 8. Peaceful Harbor 9. Cosmic Symphony I. Still Life II. Searching For The Air III. Pound For Pound