Listen to an exuberant, previously unreleased live version of Fleetwood Mac's Go Your Own Way

Fleetwood Mac have released a previously unheard version of their classic 1976 single Go Your Own Way. Originally the first single to be picked from the following year's Rumours album, it's now the second song to emerge from the upcoming Rumours Live, following the release of Dreams last month.

Rumours Live, which will see the light of day next week, was recorded at The Forum in Los Angeles in August 1977, as the band returned home after a world tour that had commenced the previous February. It features 18 songs, of which 17 have been previously unavailable (the exception is Gold Dust Woman, which was released in 2021 as part of the expanded reissue of the band's 1980 concert album Live).

"The songs are familiar: Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Say You Love Me, Over My Head, and on and on," writes Sam Graham, author of the Authorized History of Fleetwood Mac, in the album's sleevenotes.

"But most of these live versions are more muscular, more ferocious, than the album recordings, driven by the powerhouse Fleetwood-John McVie rhythm section and Buckingham’s febrile guitar playing; and instead of a rote recital of the hits, the group stretches out in concert, as songs like Rhiannon, World Turning, and I’m So Afraid blossom into exuberant tours de force onstage."

The full tracklist is below.

Fleetwood Mac: Rumours Live tracklist

Side One

Say You Love Me

Monday Morning

Dreams

Oh Well

Rhiannon

Side Two

Oh Daddy

Never Going Back Again

Landslide

Over My Head

Gold Dust Woman

Side Three

You Make Loving Fun

I’m So Afraid

Go Your Own Way

World Turning

Side Four

Blue Letter

The Chain

Second Hand News

Songbird