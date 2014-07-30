Five things we learned from Ice-T in the new issue of Metal Hammer

In the new issue of Metal Hammer we talk to Body Count's Ice-T about new album Manslaughter and the legacy they created following Cop Killer. Here are five things we learned from Ice...

Body Count defy technology

“A guy is talking shit on the internet, and you want to reach through the fuckin’ phone and grab his ass… but you can’t! Well, Body Count can.”

They sort of started nu-metal

“We kinda created our own lane 20 years ago or more, and a lot of people fell into that lane, whether it was Rage Against The Machine or Korn or Limp Bizkit.”

There’s a story behind Bitch In The Pit

“Every night there’s one girl down there in the pit with all the dudes… and she’s crazy! I just had to pay homage to that chick…”

Shit can get real

“This band has gone into a lot of different zones. Every time we lost a member it took the air out of the tyres.”

Sometimes you don’t need set lyrics

“I did all those rants [on Body Count’s cover of Institutionalized] in one take! My friends were dying when I was doing it, because I started getting more and more angry. Ha ha ha!”

