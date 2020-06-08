Five Finger Death Punch release Las Vegas lockdown video for A Little Bit Off

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their track A Little Bit Off.

It’s the latest single taken from the band’s F8 album, which launched earlier this year.

The video is described as “a snapshot of unprecedented times” and sees frontman Ivan Moody wandering the deserted streets of Las Vegas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory explains: “Our new record F8 came out right at the exact moment COVID-19 smashed into western society and, naturally, all attention was diverted to the pandemic.

“It placed us in a difficult situation, where on one hand this is probably the best album we have ever made, on the other, it felt insensitive to promote a record on full-tilt boogie while people were dying all across the world, businesses closed down, and the economy went face down in a ditch.

“Since it affects all public events, and tours are cancelled for who knows how long, artists also became victims of the fallout.”

Bathory adds: “So we decided to make this video a snapshot of the unprecedented times and underline it with some humour to at least lighten the overall gloomy vibes.

“However, here we are today ready to release it, but thinking once again: “Is it insensitive to debut the video now that the world is on fire?’ I guess this will turn out to be the anthem for 2020 – we are all ‘a little bit off today.’

Five Finger Death Punch kicked off 2020 with a European tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves. They were then forced to move their planned US spring tour until later in the year, with the live shows now scheduled to get under way in Florida on September 28.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

Five Finger Death Punch return with their highly anticipated eighth studio album titled F8. The follow-up to 2018's And Justice For None includes the lead singles Inside Out and Full Circle.View Deal

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get a digital pay monthly subscription for as little as £1.78 per month and enjoy the world’s best high voltage music journalism delivered direct to your device.