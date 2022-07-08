Five Finger Death Punch drop new song Times Like These

Five Finger Death Punch have released a new song Times Like These, taken from their upcoming ninth album AfterLife that’s out August 19 via Better Noise.

Times Like These is the fourth song they’ve released so far from the upcoming album, following the title track in April, the gnarly IOU in May, and the raging Welcome To The Circus in June.

The band recently broke the record for most consecutive No. 1s on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, with the AfterLife single hitting the No. 1 spot for four weeks. It was their eighth consecutive No. 1 on the chart.

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, the band’s founder and rhythm guitarist Zoltan Bathory revealed that the new album would have a “60s/70s vibe”.

“We have a lot of unexpected stuff on the record,” he said. “We’d be working on a song and something comes out, and we’d go, ‘That almost sounds 70s’ – this late 60s/early 70s vibe. There are other things that are super-modern and almost futuristic. When you put these songs next to each other, they tell a story. It sounds like a coherent band.

“When you listen to music from the 60s and 70s, there was a specific vibe. If you look at the world now, and what happened in the last couple years, there has been a paradigm shift. Compare the 50s with the 60s – they were very, very different.

“There was a psychedelic revolution: an explosion over what the world is and what’s important. That’s happening now and this record, sonically, fits perfectly. We also have the metaverse and cryptocurrencies – what do they mean? People look at what freedom means very differently, so how do you put a soundtrack to that?”

Times Like These is available now and AfterLife is available to pre-order. Five Finger Death Punch begin their headlining tour of the US in August. Full dates are below.

AfterLife tracklisting

1. Welcome To The Circus

2. AfterLife

3. Times Like These

4. Roll Dem Bones

5. Pick Up Behind You

6. Judgment Day

7. IOU

8. Thanks For Asking

9. Blood And Tar

10. All I Know

11. Gold Gutter

12. The End

(Image credit: Sony Music)

Aug 19: Portland RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, OR

Aug 20: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 26: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 27: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 30: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 01: Del Valle Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 02: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, TX

Sep 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 07: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 09: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 12: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 15: Camden Waterfront Music Pavilion, NJ

Sep 17: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Sep 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 20: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 21: Pittsburgh The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 23: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Sep 24: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 27: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Sep 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, IL

Oct 01: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Oct 04: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 07: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Oct 08: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Oct 10: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 12: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Oct 14: Denver Ball Arena, SO

Oct 15: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT