Five Finger Death Punch donate $150,000 to charity

Five Finger Death Punch have donated more than $150,000 to charity.

The band have combined a portion of ticket sales from their 2019 US tour with proceeds from their single Blue On Black, with the cash going to The Gary Sinise Foundation which helps support veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Five Finger Death Punch recorded the track with Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brantley Gilbert, with the song originally appeared on Shepherd’s 1997 album Trouble Is… and was covered by Five Finger Death Punch on their And Justice For None album.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “We were always vocal about where we stand when it comes to veterans or first responders. It has been a decade-long effort using our platform to raise awareness, to educate and to keep this conversation on the forefront.

“During this current pandemic, it’s even more pronounced that these men and women deserve respect and all the support they can get. They are essential and do not have the option to isolate and sit out the dangerous times. Not that they would if given the choice, and that’s what makes them who they are, and that’s why Five Finger Death Punch has got their six.

“We would also like to thank Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert, and the living legend Brian May for joining us without a second of hesitation to make these donations possible.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s chief operating officer Elizabeth Fields adds: “I would like to extend my gratitude to Five Finger Death Punch for their long-standing commitment to our nation's veterans and first responders.

“Their support is needed now more than ever, as we at The Gary Sinise Foundation help our first responders, service members, veterans, health care workers, and all of those who so courageously stand on the front lines of this global pandemic.”

Five Finger Death Punch released their eighth studio album F8 in February this year – a record which Metal Hammer said was the best of their career.