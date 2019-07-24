Five Finger Death Punch announce 2019 tour dates

Five Finger Death Punch have announced a US headline arena tour for later this year.

The run of 28 shows will kick off with two nights at The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on November 1 and 2, and they'll bring the curtain down with a performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines on December 15.

Five Finger Death Punch will be joined on the road by special guests Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “People always say, ‘rock will never die,’ but for that to be actually true it’s important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene – a scene that can sustain everything from arena headliners to the experimental and the underground.

“We always understood this so we have been actively curating and giving a platform to bands we think are great and have a chance to make it to the next level – so we took out Nothing More who got two number one hits and got nominated for multiple Grammys.

“Then From Ashes To New, who ended up landing several top 10 singles. Next, we introduced Bad Wolves who are now doing amazing and have three, no.1 hit singles.”

He adds: “On this upcoming tour we are bringing Fire From The Gods who we think will be another important band for the future of this genre.

“As for Five Finger Death Punch, the band is better than ever, firing on all cylinders so we are really looking forward to this tour and our next chapter.”

Five Finger Death Punch have also announced that a portion of every ticket sold will be donated to The Gary Sinise Foundation.

Tickets will go on general sale on July 26.

Earlier this week, frontman Ivan Moody said he hoped Five Finger Death Punch could release their new album in early 2020, but cautioned that they wouldn’t be rushed.

Five Finger Death Punch 2019 US tour

Nov 01: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock, NV

Nov 02: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock, NV

Nov 05: Tucson Arena , AZ

Nov 07: El Paso Don Haskins Arena, TX

Nov 09: Corpus Christi American Bank Center, TX

Nov 10: Beaumont Ford Park Center, TX

Nov 12: Baton Rouge Raising Cane's River Center Arena, LA

Nov 13: Huntsville Von Braun Center Arena, AL

Nov 15: Pensacola Bay Center, FL

Nov 16: Ft. Meyer Hertz Arena, FL

Nov 18: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Arena, FL

Nov 20: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Nov 22: Greensboro Coliseum Arena, NC

Nov 23: Chattanooga McKenzie Arena, TN

Nov 26: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 27: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Nov 29: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Nov 30: Charleston North Charleston Coliseum, SC

Dec 02: Norfolk Scope Arena, VA

Dec 03: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Dec 05: Toledo The Huntington Arena, OH

Dec 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Dec 08: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Dec 09: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Dec 11: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Dec 12: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Dec 14: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Dec 15: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA