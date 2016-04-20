Fit For An Autopsy announce Euro tour

Fit For An Autopsy have announced a European summer tour.

They’ll kick off the run of shows in Antwerp, Belgium, on June 21, in support of their third album Absolute Hope, Absolute Hell, which was released last year.

Guitarist Will Putney said of the follow-up to 2013’s Hellbound: “It’s our new and fresh approach to aggressive music, not a half-hour of blast beats and breakdowns.”

They’ll be supported by Fallujiah, Deez Nuts, Thy Art Is Murder and From Sorrow To Serenity on select dates.

The shows will follow their current run of gigs across the US.

Apr 21: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Apr 22: Grand Junction Independence Ballroom, CO

Apr 23: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Apr 24: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Apr 25: Omaha Sokol Underground, NE

Apr 26: Palatine Durty Nellies, IL

Apr 27: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Apr 28: Lansing The Loft, MI

Apr 29: Columbus Park Street Saloon , OH

Apr 30: Lakewood The Foundry, OH

May 01: Erie Basement Transmissions, PA

May 02: Buffalo Iron Works, NY

May 03: Burlington Higher Ground Ballroom, VT

May 04: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

May 05: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI

May 06: Reading Reverb, PA

May 07: Pittsburgh Mr Smalls, PA

May 09: Greensboro Greene Street, NC

May 10: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

May 11: Virginia Beach Shaka’s Live, VA

May 13: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

May 14: Freehold Game Changer, NJ

May 15: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

May 16: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 18: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music, NY

May 19: Worcester Palladium Upstairs, MA

Jun 21: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Jun 22: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Jun 23: Frankfurt Elfer Music Club, Germany

Jun 24: Hannover Faust, Germany

Jun 25: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jun 26: Wien Viper Room, Austria

Jun 27: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Jun 28: Padua Parco Della Musica, Italy

Jun 29: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Jun 30: Augsburg Kantine, Germany

Jul 01: Roitzschjora Flugplantz, Germany

Jul 03: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Jul 04: Bournemouth The Anvil, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Jul 06: London Boston Music Room, UK

Jul 07: Glasgow G2, UK

Jul 08: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Jul 09: Newark Showground, UK