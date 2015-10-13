Fit For An Autopsy: Absolute Hope Absolute Hell

This marks the third full-length outing for New Jersey deathcore bruisers Fit For An Autopsy, as well as the first to feature new vocalist Joe Badolato.

Guitarist Will Putney has cited Gojira as a big influence, and you can hear it writ large right through this record – incredibly so on Ghosts In The River. It’s satisfying when a band makes a concerted effort to make some progression in their music, though, and that’s exactly what the six-piece have done.

Resisting the need to have their foot planted fully on the gas pedal all the time, a slower and more considered approach allows songs such as the slowly-building opening title track and the pounding Storm Drains space to breathe.

That’s not to say that there are no longer moments of full-throttle attack still to be had, though, it’s just not the only weapon being used. The end result is the most rounded and aggressively heavy release from Fit For An Autopsy to date.