First bands announced for Hammerfest VII

If you've ever needed an excuse to get messy in a caravan park in Wales – this is it! Hammerfest VII is coming your way this March and has just announced its first 15 acts for the weekend.

Among the list of names for next year’s Hammerfest are the power metallers Kamelot and the stoner metal heroes Orange Goblin. And they’ll be joined by Angel Witch, Sahg, Elvenking, Einherjer, Skalmold, Darkane, Winterfylleth, Evil Scarecrow, VIZA, RSJ, Mass Hysteria, Hang The Bastard and The King Is Blind.

Hammerfest VII takes place in its regular home of Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales and will be pirate themed. So get out your peg legs, parrots and gallons of grog as we sail the high seas of heavy metal and probably forget everything that happened.

Hammerfest is pleased to be able to bring a veritable smorgasbord of talent from across the globe headed by Thomas Youngblood’s Symphonic Power metal band Kamelot, who bring their unique blend of monstrously epic metal to set the tone for what promises to be another cracking edition as Hammerfest celebrates its Seventh year with a Pirate Metal Themed event.

For more details and tickets go to www.hammerfest.co.uk or for tickets call 08700 110034.