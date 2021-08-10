Final dates of Bruce Dickinson’s spoken word tour fall victim to positive Covid-19 test in singer’s household

Iron Maiden frontman singer Bruce Dickinson has been forced to postpone a brace of spoken word shows in England after learning that a member of his “immediate household” has tested positive for Covid-19.

Dickinson was set to appear at Birmingham Alexandra last night (August 9), and at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire tonight (August 10) but had to shelve the shows after receiving the news from home.

A statement posted on Iron Maiden’s social media feeds reads: “Due to a member of Bruce’s immediate household having tested positive for Covid-19, it is with great regret that the final two shows of his ‘Evening With’ tour cannot go ahead as planned tonight at the Birmingham Alexandra or tomorrow at Shepherd's Bush Empire, London.

“Despite Bruce himself having tested negative today and throughout this tour, he now has to isolate for the next 10 days under current UK Government rules. He is understandably very upset that he won't see you all for these final 2 shows but the safety and well-being of the fans, as well as the crew and venue-staff, obviously comes first.

"Please keep hold of your tickets for now and bear with us while we work with our promoter to endeavour to reschedule the dates. We thank you for your patience and understanding, in these still very uncertain times of the global pandemic. We’ll post all news and updates on ironmaiden.com as soon as we have a solution.”

Ahead of the tour, Dickinson, who celebrated his 63rd birthday last week (August 7), was conducting media duties to promote the forthcoming release of Iron Maiden’s seventeenth studio album, Senjutsu, which is set for release on September 3.



“When they hear the album, people will go, ‘Fuck me’,” the singer predicts.