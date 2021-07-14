Bruce Dickinson shares spoken word tour trailer… and teases 2022 Iron Maiden tour

Bruce Dickson has shared a trailer for his upcoming UK spoken word tour, and teased Iron Maiden’s return to the road in 2022.

Dickinson’s show, which launches at Brighton’s Theatre Royal on August 1, is described by Iron Maiden’s polymath frontman as, “a sideways look at my life, which, in some ways, is pleasantly ridiculous.”

“It’s going to be wonderful to come out of eternity,” he notes, “and be in front of real people.”

“And next year, I will be onstage with all my mates… and with you as well, a few more of you.”

The pre-publicity blurb for the An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour reads, “Split into two parts, the first section of the show sees Dickinson taking a humorous and often satirical look at the world from his own very personal perspective, as told first-hand in his inimitable anarchic style, punctuated with photographs, videos and sometimes even erupting into song a-capella, to illustrate a point.



The final section of the evening is devoted entirely to a Q&A session, with the opportunity to pose questions on any subject whatsoever – the more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be!”

An Evening With Bruce Dickinson visits:

Aug 1: Theatre Royal, Brighton

Aug 4: The Lowry, Salford

Aug 5: St George’s Hall, Bradford

Aug 8: Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Aug 9: The Alexandra, Birmingham

Aug 10: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

And if you’re still craving more Bruce, here’s a newly released TED talk from the man, “on how you can be creative in the modern business world.”

We’re expecting more news from the Iron Maiden camp on July 15.



Maiden are confirmed to headline Download 2022 alongside Kiss and Biffy Clyro.