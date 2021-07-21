Iron Maiden open pre-orders for Senjutsu – and detail super deluxe box set

Earlier this week, Iron Maiden revealed their new album Senjutsu would be released on September 3, with the news following an easter egg-filled animated video for the first single The Writing On The Wall.

Pre-orders for Iron Maiden’s first studio album since 2015’s The Book Of Souls have now gone live – and that includes a spectacular super deluxe box set that's crammed full of goodies.

Ready? Good then let’s dive straight in. First up in the box set is Senjutsu on 2CD digipak which features a 28-page booklet. There's a Blu-ray digipak focusing on The Writing On The Wall which includes a 'making of', a 20-page booklet and notes from Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

There’s also a movie-style poster of The Writing On The Wall, a set of three art cards featuring 3D Senjutsu Eddie, and a printed origami sheet from which you can create Eddie’s samurai helmet.

Senjutsu was recorded in Guillaume Tell Studio in Paris with producer Kevin Shirley, and was co-produced by bassist Steve Harris.

Speaking about the record, Dickinson said: “We’re all really excited about this album. We recorded it back in early 2019 during a break in The Legacy Of The Beast tour so we could maximise our touring yet still have a long set up period before release to prepare great album art and something special as a video.

“Of course the pandemic delayed things more – so much for the best laid plans – or should that be ‘strategies’? The songs are very varied, and some of them are quite long. There’s also one or two songs which sound pretty different to our usual style, and I think Maiden fans will be surprised – in a good way, I hope!”

Harris added: “There’s some very complex songs on this album which took a lot of hard work to get them exactly as we wanted them to sound, so the process was at times very challenging, but Kevin is great at capturing the essence of the band and I think it was worth the effort! I’m very proud of the result and can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

(Image credit: Iron Maiden)

Iron Maiden: Senjutsu tracklist

1. Senjutsu

2. Stratego

3. The Writing On The Wall

4. Lost In A Lost World

5. Days Of Future Past

6. The Time Machine

7. Darkest Hour

8. Death Of The Celts

9. The Parchment

10. Hell On Earth