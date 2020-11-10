Fields Of The Nephilim’s masterpiece Elizium set for 30th anniversary reissue

Fields Of The Nephilim’s 1990 album Elizium is to be reissued next month on dark green vinyl to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The record was the last to feature the classic lineup of of frontman Carl McCoy, bassist Tony Pettitt, guitarists Paul Wright and Peter Yates, and drummer Nod Wright, with the band splitting the following year after two landmark London shows at the Town And Country Club – now the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Elizium 30th Anniversary Edition will arrive on December 11 through Arkive/Beggars Banquet, with the audio transferred via analogue to 96khz/24 bit by John Dent at Loud, with vinyl mastering handled by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios.

McCoy, who resurrected Fields Of The Nephilim several years after the split with a new-look lineup, said: “When everything else failed me the Nephilim inspired me and gave me light in the darkness. As a musical vessel, we have never sold our soul or changed our tune to achieve major recognition. We always stood apart from everything else that was going on around us.

“The goth scene embraced us, but then so did many other scenes and subcultures. In the early days the audiences didn’t know how to take us but that is why we did what we wanted to do and certainly were not interested in doing what other bands were doing.”

In 2016, McCoy and Fields Of The Nephilim revisited Elizium for the first time since 1991 when they played the majority of the album in London. The band’s last studio album was 2005’s Mourning Sun, with the single Prophecy arriving in March 2016.