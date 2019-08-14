Fields Of The Nephilim, My Dying Bride and more set for HRH Goth 2020

Organisers of HRH Goth have revealed the lineup for next year’s event.

The festival will take place on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy and will see 15 artists perform, including Fields Of The Nephilim, My Dying Bride and KMFDM.

They’ll be joined by Jayce Lewis, Grooving In Green, Rave The Reqviem, Seething Akira, Auger, Red Sun Revival, The Webb, Massive Ego, Sometime The Wolf, St Lucifer, Drownd and Cold In Berlin.

A statement reads: “The lineup is sealed as are the dates which will operate Reading and Leeds style between two venues over the same weekend.

“Mark it well, September 12 and 13, 2020, sees the HRH Goth featuring HRH Industrial experience hit London at the O2 Kentish Forum as well as the O2 Academy Sheffield simultaneously.

“The line up has been monitored, voted and curated from more than 189,000 fans worldwide and at last, after two years of research we are happy to stage chapter one in a format that hopefully does us all proud.”

Tickets are on sale now from the official HRH Goth website, with early bird offers and hotel deals also available.