Field Of Vision release Dagger tribute to Keith Emerson

Field Of Vision have made their track Dagger available to stream.

The song is dedicated to late keyboard icon Keith Emerson, who died last month at the age of 71. It was ruled a suicide by investigating authorities.

The Dagger will be available as a free download from May 2 on Field Of Vision’s website.

Vocalist Martin Haggarty says: “The three of us are massive fans of Keith’s work, none more so than our own keys man Graham Holley. We were terribly saddened by his passing in such tragic circumstances, and decided to take a break from recording our album to pay homage to one of our heroes.

“This track, written by Graham in the style of the great man, is something we hope fellow fans will enjoy – a fun way of saying thank you for the decades of great music, hence our decision to make it available free.”

Led by the former Abel Ganz singer, Field Of Vision released their debut EP The Vicissitudes Of Life last year. Their next album is tentatively due for release in 2017.

Meanwhile, two memorial projects have been announced to honour the Emerson. The Official Keith Emerson Tribute show will be held at the Los Angeles El Rey Theater on May 28, featuring performances from acts including the Keith Emerson Band, Roxy Music ex Eddie Jobson and Oblivion Express mainman Brian Auger.

ELP’s Carl Palmer is also set to launch his Remembering Keith – The Music Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour in June. The run of dates include a one-off event, Pictures At An Exhibition – A Tribute To Keith Emerson, at Miami’s Olympia Theater on June 24.