Abel Ganz ex back with Field Of Vision

Former Abel Ganz vocalist Martin Haggarty returns with new band Field Of Vision, and they’ve released a stream of their track If Tomorrow Comes.

It’s taken from the trio’s debut EP The Vicissitudes Of Life, launched this week after 25 years away from the prog scene.

It was to be released in November, until Haggerty, keyboardist Graham Holley and drummer/guitarist David MacDonald were all hit with career issues and other unspecified “life-changing events.”

Haggerty says: “Ironically the two-track EP’s subject matter is the uncertainties of life and facing up to mortality. A premonition, perhaps – or have we temped fate?

“Either way we’re committed to furthering our music. We’ve waited a long time for this. We hope the EP acts as a taster and generates funds for our album, which we’re currently writing. That is, if Lady Luck finally smiles on us…”

The Vicissitudes Of Life is on sale now via Amazon, iTunes and the band’s website.