Fever 333 return with ferocious track New West Order, announce extensive US/Europe tour

Fever 333 have released new single New West Order and announced a long-running tour for late 2024.

The rap metal act, fronted by former Letlive leader Jason Aalon Butler, released the song and an accompanying music video today (June 18). Watch the clip below.

Butler comments on the track: “There is an intersectional hot bed where the hood and hardcore meet. For pimps and punks alike to enjoy and celebrate their taboos.

“This intersection is beautifully represented in Los Angeles and New West Order is an unapologetic exploration of my experience as a social variable growing up in LA that I think the world should also have the privilege of being exposed to.”

The vocalist continues: “It is also the beginning of west coast gangster rock as a genre and a culture. The beauty in disparity and these nuanced diamonds forged from the pressures we experience in alternative commodities (of all types against the background of our status quo) and, particularly, people of color.

“I spent about six years talking about how I felt about these governmental/societal systems and imbalances; now I’m going to talk about why I feel this way and the experiences that shaped such ideologies.”

Fever 333’s tour dates will start in the USA in October and early November, before continuing to mainland Europe in mid-November and hitting the UK in late November/early December.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10am local time.

Butler founded Fever 333 in 2017, following the dissolution of Letlive, with Aric Improta on drums and Stephen Harrison on guitar.

Improta and Harrison departed the lineup simultaneously in 2022 and formed a new band called House Of Protection.

Fever 333 are now rounded out by Brandon Davis (guitars), April Kae (bass) and Thomas Pridgen (drums).

Butler will rejoin Letlive next year, with the intention of giving the band the farewell tour it never got.

Fever 333’s second studio album, the followup to 2019’s Strength In Numb333rs, is expected to come out this year.

Oct 17: Los Angeles 1720, CA

Oct 18: Garden Grove Amp, CA

Oct 19: Mesa Nile, AZ

Oct 21: Salt Lake City Soundwell, UT

Oct 22: Denver Bluebird, CO

Oct 24: Austin Mohawk, TX

Oct 25: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 27: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Oct 29: Milwaukee Vivarium, WI

Oct 30: Chicago Outset, IL

Oct 31: Detroit Shelter, MI

Nov 01: Cleveland The Roxy, OH

Nov 02: Indianapolis HI-FI, IN

Nov 04: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Nov 06: Philadelphia The Church, PA

Nov 07: Washington DC Union Stage

Nov 08: Brooklyn The Monarch, NY

Nov 14: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 15: MunsterSkaters Palace, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 19: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 23: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Nov 24: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 26: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 27: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 29: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 30: Manchester New Century Hall, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 03: Birmingham XOYO, UK

Dec 05: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Dec 06: London Electric Brixton, UK