Fender join forces with Final Fantasy for striking new Stratocaster

Fender are continuing to celebrate their 75th anniversary by announcing a new partnership with gaming behemoth Final Fantasy and its creators Square Enix.

The limited edition Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster will be released first in Japan in October, with a roll out to other territories coming in the following months.

Retailing at 396,000円 the Strat is presented in blue and purple, reflecting the game’s crystals of “light and darkness,” while the guitar’s pickups feature the Tim Shaw-developed Fender V-Mod Single-Coil Strat which is said to give the guitar “vintage-like warmth and crispness.”

In another nod to the long-running video game favourite, Fender have included a “limit break switch” which when activated “creates a powerful sound like a humbucking pickup.”

Fender have also incorporated the Final Fantasy XIV meteor logo on the 12th fret on the rosewood fingerboard, while every Stratocaster has the individual edition number engraved on the neck plate. It’ll also come with an art card exclusive to the collaboration, along with a hard carry case featuring the Fender and Final Fantasy XIV logos.

Final Fantasy XIV players will be also be able to purchase a replica of the guitar in-game – called the Aetherolectric guitar – from May 25 at the Manderville Gold Saucer. It can be played using the new Bard skill and can also displayed as an indoor furnishing. Its inclusion will feature in Patch 5.5.

