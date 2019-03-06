Feed The Rhino to split - announce final show

Feed The Rhino have announced that they’ll split up following a farewell show in London later this year.

The Kent outfit will bring the curtain down on their 10-year career with a final performance at The Underworld on May 17, with tickets for the show going on sale this coming Friday (March 8).

Lee Tobin, James Colley, Chris Kybert, Oz Craggs and Sam Colley say in a statement: “Every dog has his day, and so does the rhino.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved in the past decade, and we can’t thank all our fans, friends and team enough for helping us on this mad ride.

“You’ve helped us achieve what we could only dream of. We leave as we came – good friends who believed in their music.”

Feed The Rhino released four albums: Mr Red Eye in 2010, The Burning Sons in 2012, The Sorrow And The Sound in 2014 and last year’s The Silence.

Back in 2015, the band cancelled their support slot with Sikth, citing the challenges of balancing their band duties with the rest of their lives.