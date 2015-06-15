Fearless Vampire Killers present their own festival

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced their own festival, with Glamour Of The Kill, Forever Never, ZOAX and others on the bill.

Havoc Fest takes place in London on August 9 at The Dome and Boston Music Room venues.

Frontman Kier Kemp says: “Sometimes it feels like the sense of community within rock music has been lost a little – so being given the chance to put together our own bill is pretty exciting.

“There’s some killer bands playing and more interesting additions to be announced. We can’t wait!”

Tickets are on sale now via Live Nation.

Havoc Fest lineup so far

Fearless Vampire Killers

Glamour Of The Kill

Forever Never

ZOAX

Allusondrugs

Hindsights

Villains

Myth City