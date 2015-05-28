Trending

Fear Factory name Genexus tracks

By News  

Song titles and artwork unveiled for 9th album, featuring guest spot by Journey’s Deen Castronovo

Fear Factory have revealed the tracklist and artwork for ninth album Genexus.

It’s set for launch on August 7 via Nuclear Blast – and the band have previously confirmed a guest appearance by Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.

Sticksman Mike Heller plays on the other nine songs after Fear Factory decided to switch back from using electronic percussion, as they’d done on 2012’s The Industrialist.

Dino Cazares recently said of the album: “It’s a hybrid between organic and digital – that’s what this record sounds like, and I think that’s what makes it really good.”

Bassist Matt DeVries left the band this month, to be replaced in the lineup by former Static-X and Soulfly man Tony Campos.

Tracklist

  1. Autonomous Combat System

  2. Anodized

  3. Dielectric

  4. Soul Hacker

  5. Protomech

  6. Genexus

  7. Church Of Execution

  8. Regenerate

  9. Battle For Utopia

  10. Expiration Date