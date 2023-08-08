Fates Warning to stop releasing new albums

Fates Warning singer Ray Alder has told Prog that the band will no longer release new material, which will undoubtedly come as a shock to fans.

Alder was speaking in the brand new issue of Prog Magazine, discussing his recent second solo album II, which was released through InsideOut Music back in June. When asked how it felt to finally release his solo debut, What The Water Wants, in 2019, Alder dropped the bombshell.

"If Fates Warning is no longer going to release material then I need an outlet. I don't want to join another band, so a solo career seems the most logical thing to do."

When pressed on the announcement, Alder continued, "Jim [Matheos, guitarist] says he doesn’t want to write any more new music for the band. That could change, I don’t know, you’d have to talk to him. It’s not to say there won’t be any more live shows. The band didn’t break up. It’s just that there won’t be any more new music. And I need an outlet; music has been my life for over thirty years."

Fates Warning last released a new studio album back in 2020 with the well-received Long Day Into Night.

The band are seen as one of the pioneers of the prog metal genre. They released their debut album, Night On Bröcken, in 1984 and albums like 1989's Perfect Symmetry and 1991's Parallels placed the band as contemporaries of Dream Theater, Voivod and Queensrÿche.

