Fates Warning and Shadow Gallery men unite

Former Fates Warning drummer Mark Zonder and Shadow Gallery guitarist and keyboard player Gary Werhkmap have joined forces as Zonder/Wehrkamp. The pair have released their first album, If It's Real.

“We have spent a lot of time over the years doing traditional over the top prog and have some really great stuff, but when we were asked to do something different by the label, we dug in and really started to push the envelope on the production side of things,” Zonder told Prog.

“This album traces the journey of the human condition through an array of emotions ranging from painstaking pitfalls to glimmers of hope,” adds Wehrkamp.

Copies of If It's Real, autographed by the pair, are available from the duo's website.

“This album isn’t about doing something different for the hell of it,” concludes Wehrkamp. “It’s about challenging ourselves to step outside our own self-imposed boundaries and expectations and dare anyone who pushes play on these songs to do the same. This record is all about introspection and discovery. And we want our fans to take the trip with us.”