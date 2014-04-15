Fatal Smile announce surprise split

Fatal Smile have surprised fans by announcing they've split up – just weeks before an album launch.

The release of White Trash Heroes takes place on April 25 and the Swedish hard rockers had just begun a supporting tour.

Confirming all previously booked appearances have been cancelled, guitarist Yuksel ‘Mr Y’ Unutmaz says: “I know it’s really bad timing and I’m really sorry for letting the fans down. But at a certain point in life you’ll have to decide if things are really worth doing.

“I have come to the point where the answer is no – it’s no longer worth sacrificing everything in my life, my heart and soul just to keep the train rolling.”

He thanks fans for their support since Fatal Smile were formed in 1995 and adds: “I had a blast living the dream. Thanks to all the band members during this time. I will keep writing and playing music, that’s for sure.”

White Trash Heroes, the band’s fifth album, has been accompanied by the release of a video for Like A Rockstar, below.

Fatal Smile: Like A Rockstar