Fantasy artist Ian Miller's The Strange World Of Suzie Pellet comes to musical life

Heavy prog rockers Transmaniacon have joined forces with Cold In Berlin singer Maya Berlin and legendary art rocker and poet Lydia Lunch to create a new concept album based around fantasy illustrator and writer Ian Millers The Strange World Of Suzie Pellet. You can hear an exclusive stream of the track Sexton Breen below.

The Strange World Of Suzie Pellet is a graphic novel from Miller that never actually got released, but now comes to life on the hard rocking concept album featuring a dark, unsettling and mysterious tale of future street dweller Suzie Pellet. A feisty survivor in a ruined world. The new album is released through New Heavy Sounds on November 23.



"In any good dystopian drama there’s generally a point where our hero hits rock bottom, and that’s pretty much where we are with Suzie in this nightmare episode from her life journey," Transmaniacon bassist Steve Cox told Prog. "We learn more about Sexton Breen, the terrifying overlord of Duht, and his ravenous dog army. If you thought things sounded grim before, this is where they get really dark. Lydia Lunch's gravel-voiced delivery spectacularly conjures up the sense of fear and threat that pervade this bleak and desolate dockside landscape. Meanwhile the Transmaniacon boys conjure up a suitably brooding groove, before rocking out with a vengeance as the violence explodes around them.